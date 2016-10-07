Quantcast
CARLTON GREEN v. HELEN NASSIF

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2016

Estates and trusts -- Estate taxes -- Calculation of deduction Walter L. Green died in 1993, but his son and widow are still fighting over his assets. In 2012, Judge Adkins writing for the Court of Appeals in Green v. Nassif, stated that the Court was “put[ting] to an end decades of litigation by a personal ...

