Judge: Baltimore’s pregnancy center sign ordinance violates First Amendment

A Baltimore city ordinance requiring pro-life “pregnancy centers” to post a sign in their waiting rooms stating they do not provide abortion- or birth-control-related services violates the centers’ First Amendment rights, a federal judge has ruled. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled the ordinance was not narrowly tailored to serve the compelling public interest -- ...