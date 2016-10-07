Quantcast
Don't Miss

Judge: Baltimore’s pregnancy center sign ordinance violates First Amendment

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 7, 2016

A Baltimore city ordinance requiring pro-life “pregnancy centers” to post a sign in their waiting rooms stating they do not provide abortion- or birth-control-related services violates the centers’ First Amendment rights, a federal judge has ruled. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled the ordinance was not narrowly tailored to serve the compelling public interest -- ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100