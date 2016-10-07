Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bethesda firm launches app for holders of international student card

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2016

Bethesda-based Digital Management Inc. and the International Student Identity Card Association, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, have released an app for holders of the association's identity cards. Designed and developed by Digital Management, the updated iOS and Android apps act as an ID card on the mobile phone and offer personalized and localized discounts and offers from the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100