GP Strategies completes buy of Maverick Solutions

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Columbia-based training, consulting and engineering firm GP Strategies Corp. said Friday it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Maverick Solutions, a provider of enterprise resource planning product training services. Maverick will operate as part of GP Strategies' Performance Readiness Solutions segment. Headquartered in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1999, Maverick offers training for both on-premise and ...