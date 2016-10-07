JHU, UMB researchers, startups get funding awards

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Researchers and startup companies from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore were awarded a total of $200,000 at the 2016 Innovation Showcase hosted by the two institutions Thursday. Two researchers each received $25,000 to continue their work: Robert Ernst, a UMB professor whose research focuses on microbiology and anti-sepsis therapeutics, and Aaron Chang, a ...