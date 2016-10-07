Quantcast
Don't Miss

JOSHUA AMEN HUFFMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree sexual offense On May 28, 2015, a jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Joshua Amen Huffman, appellant, of second-degree sexual offense, sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault, and causing the ingestion of bodily fluid. Huffman was sentenced to incarceration for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100