Ellicott City’s Main Street reopens after devastating flood

By: Associated Press October 7, 2016

ELLICOTT CITY — The final portion of Ellicott City's Main Street has been reopened more than two months after a flash flood killed two people and caused extensive damage in the historic mill town. People clapped and drivers honked as the street reopened Thursday to the public. Several stores also opened their doors for the first ...

