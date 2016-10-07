Quantcast
Court says officers’ shooting of unarmed man was justified

By: Associated Press October 7, 2016

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a mother's lawsuit against two Baltimore police officers who killed her son after she called 911 to get medical attention for him. A three judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a lower court ruling that said the officers' use of force ...

