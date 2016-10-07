Quantcast
Don't Miss

Navy’s newest stealth destroyer set to arrive in Baltimore

By: Associated Press October 7, 2016

The Navy's newest destroyer is coming to Baltimore. The guided-missile destroyer Zumwalt is scheduled to arrive on Friday. The destroyer's commissioning ceremony is set for Oct. 15 during the inaugural Maryland Fleet Week. The 610-foot-long warship has an angular shape to minimize its radar signature. It cost more than $4.4 billion. It's the most expensive destroyer built for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100