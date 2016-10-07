Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. imam’s cheering of ISIS lands him at center of terror probe

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Justin Jouvenal October 7, 2016

Suleiman Anwar Bengharsa once told a court during a custody dispute that he worried his ex-wife's new husband was too close to Islamic radicals under FBI investigation and she might raise their child in an "extremist environment." A little over a decade later, the Maryland man became the thing he once feared. The onetime Commerce Department ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100