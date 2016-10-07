Quantcast
Megan McArdle: Ending the death penalty

By: Bloomberg Megan McArdle October 7, 2016

It's a topic the public feels strongly about. But it's also a topic on which the public's feelings have swung quite rapidly. Hmm. Americans began to favor abolishing the death penalty in the 1960s, and then, abruptly, shifted back to supporting it. That continued for decades, but the trend has just reversed: In recent years, according ...

