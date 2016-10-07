Quantcast
MOHABATOLLAH ROUHANI, ET. AL. v. LAKESIDE REO VENTURES, LLC SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WOODS COVE II, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2016

Real property -- Tax sale -- Notice to owners In this case, we must determine whether the Circuit Court for Montgomery County abused its discretion in ordering alternative service of notice to property owners whose right to redeem after a tax sale of property had been foreclosed, as well as whether the notice ordered violated the ...

