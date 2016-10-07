Perryman Logistics Center lands huge new tenant

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



XPO Logistics has signed a massive lease at for a 571,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building at Perryman Logistics Center in Aberdeen. XPO, which employs 88,000 workers in 34 countries at 1,440 locations, is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Harford County. The lease is with Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC and its partner USAA Real Estate ...