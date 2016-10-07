Southern Airways brings Hagerstown, Altoona flights to BWI

Share this: Email

Southern Airways is set to begin flying to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with daily flights from Hagerstown and Altoona, Pa. Media outlets report that service from Hagerstown Regional Airport to Baltimore will start Nov. 19. Service also will start that day from Altoona-Blair County Airport in Altoona to Baltimore. Fares start at $29 each way. Tickets ...