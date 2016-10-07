Quantcast
STATE OF MARYLAND v. KIRBY PAYNE

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Right to jury trial -- Failure to put waiver of right on record In 2007, Kirby Payne pleaded guilty, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, to one count of armed robbery and one count of robbery. In 2014, Payne filed a petition for postconviction relief, in which he requested a new trial. ...

