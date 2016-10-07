The ways clients (wrongly) assume you lost their case

Win or lose, what occurs in a courtroom may seem overwhelming and disorienting for your client. Whether you are trying a case or placing a settlement agreement on the record, so much of the procedure and legal jargon happens faster than what many clients can process.

Many times after we leave a courtroom, I like to set aside some time to explain to the client what happened and offer to answer questions they may have about what they witnessed. You would be surprised to hear some of the questions they have that may not have even occurred to you.

My practice is primarily focused on divorce and custody. Generally, unless parties willingly come to an agreement that is best for their family, very few are happy with the results when they are not granted everything they asked. When clients are not satisfied with the outcome of a case, they begin to generate theories as to why the result was not in their favor. In my experience, the following are the most common misplaced reasons:

Failed to object enough. It is important to explain to clients that objections are based on whether information or documents are admissible as evidence. Otherwise, clients tend to think that objections are related to the truthfulness of the statement. So they expect you to object if they believe the witness is lying or making a statement that harms their case.

Collusion. It is important to be civil and collegial with opposing counsel. If you are too friendly, clients may think that you were working with the other side against them.

Money. Clients sometimes believe that they did not receive the results they desired because I only wanted their money.

That one important detail. If you are in court, your client will want to tug on your sleeve and talk in your ear the entire time while you are presenting the case. They will insist that a particular piece of information or evidence is crucial to their case, even though you advised them otherwise. If the outcome is not favorable, they will contribute the unfavorable result to my failure to offer that one important detail that would have changed the entire outcome of the case.

Spill the beans. On cross examination, you did not get the other side to confess and admit they were lying on the stand like they see happen in all of the television shows and movies.

Failed to correct the judge. Clients get upset that while the judge is delivering his or her ruling, I allowed the judge to talk without correcting his or her misinformation.

Do you have any similar reasons clients give you as to why a result was not favorable?