Employers add 156K; US jobless rate ticks up to 5 pct.

By: Associated Press Christopher S. Rugaber October 7, 2016

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in September, a decent gain that reflects a healthy economy but also a sign that hiring has slowed from its robust pace last year. The unemployment rate ticked up to 5 percent from 4.9 percent, but mostly for a positive reason: More Americans came off the sidelines and looked ...

