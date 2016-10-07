Quantcast
Local women entrepreneurs talk about believing in themselves, getting paid last

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer October 7, 2016

Local female entrepreneurs shared their experiences turning an idea into a profitable business, handling failures and staying positive during a panel discuss Friday during the Women of the World Festival at Notre Dame of Maryland University, an event dedicated to celebrating women of Baltimore. The panelists included Zuly Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of Light Point Security, ...

