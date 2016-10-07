Quantcast
YOUNG ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS, INC. v. DUSTIN CONSTRUCTION, INC

By: Daily Record Staff October 7, 2016

Contracts -- Pay-when-paid clause -- Validity Appellant, Young Electrical Contractors, Inc. (“Young”), entered into a subcontractor agreement with appellee, Dustin Construction, Inc. (“Dustin”) to perform all required electrical work for a prime contract Dustin entered into with George Mason University in Virginia. Due to a number of delays in the project, Young was unable to meet ...

