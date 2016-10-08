Quantcast
Best Week, Worst Week: Velazquez takes over at MSBA; Md. considers dumping Wells Fargo business

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2016

Victor L. Velazquez started off the week with a promotion to executive director of the Maryland State Bar Association while Wells Fargo’s week went from bad to worse with talk that the state might move away from its banking relationship with the troubled financial institution. Legal Affairs writer Lauren Kirkwood reported Wednesday that Velazquez will take ...

