Bruno Mars to be among first performers at MGM National Harbor

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2016

Bruno Mars will be one of the first performers at the $1.4 billion MGM National Harbor resort set to open in December. MGM Resorts International Inc. announced Monday that Mars will perform Dec. 27 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. The resort company said it was beginning a long-term relationship with Mars, who will also perform at ...

