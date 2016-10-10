Carol Coughlin | BottomLine Growth Strategies

Carol Coughlin, the founder and CEO of BottomLine Growth Strategies, Inc., a growth advisory service firm which works with CEOs of privately held companies to transform their enterprise value through the implementation of proven best practice financial and operations strategies and to assist them in the development of board governance best practices, has been named a public member of the board of Maryland 529, a college savings plan.

