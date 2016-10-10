Quantcast
Glory Days eyes Virginia for expansion

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2016

Glory Days Grill, the Gaithersburg-based sports restaurant and bar with both corporate and franchised locations, announced Monday it is targeting central and southern Virginia for franchise growth. Over the next several years, the sports restaurant franchise aims to open numerous locations throughout the state, including expanding the existing Richmond footprint into the surrounding markets of Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Lynchburg. Glory Days Grill is also pursuing ...

