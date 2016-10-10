Quantcast
Don't Miss

Drive to impeach Howard County sheriff collides with legal questions

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 10, 2016

The growing political support for the removal of James F. Fitzgerald has set the table for the impeachment of the embattled sheriff — a first in Maryland political history. But some lawmakers, even those who are offended by Fitzgerald's alleged racial epithets and claims he harassed subordinates, say they have questions about the legal standard ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo