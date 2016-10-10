Quantcast
Jean Brannan | Harford Community Action Agency

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2016

Brannan, Jean HARFORD COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCYHarford Community Action Agency has appointed Jean Brannan its first director of philanthropy. As director of philanthropy, Brannan serves as the principal fundraising officer, overseeing, planning and implementing a comprehensive development program to secure financial resources from individuals, foundations and corporations. Prior to joining Harford Community Action Agency, Brannan served as development director for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, where she established the development program and led the nonprofit’s first capital campaign. She has also served in development positions at The Highlands School, Preservation Pennsylvania and York County Heritage Trust.

