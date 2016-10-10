Quantcast
Kittleman looks for other avenues to remove sheriff

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 10, 2016

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman is looking for other avenues to remove his county's embattled elected sheriff and has called on the county attorney to look for other options. Kittleman, in an interview Monday, continued to call for Sheriff James F. Fitzgerald to leave office. "This is about me directing the county Office of Law to ...

