FDA wants more data on Md. firm’s therapy device

BioElectronics Corp., a maker of therapy devices based in Frederick, met Oct. 3 with FDA officials to discuss the data requirements to support a musculoskeletal pain indication for their ActiPatch Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy device. In the premarket notification for the device, BioElectronics used osteoarthritis of the knee and plantar fasciitis clinical studies, along with an explanation of the device's mechanism ...