Quantcast
Don't Miss

Annapolis native Robert Riley new ambassador to Micronesia

By: The Capital of Annapolis E. B. Furgurson III October 10, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — When Robert Riley graduated from Key School in 1973 he had no idea he would end up as a career Foreign Service officer. Last month, he was named U.S. Ambassador to the Pacific island nation of Micronesia, islands previously known as the Caroline Islands, located southeast of the Philippines. All the islands together make ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100