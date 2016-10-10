Nicki Green Johnson and Virginia Callahan | DLA Piper

Nicki Green Johnson has joined the real estate practice as an attorney in the Baltimore office and Virginia Callahan as an associate with the restructuring practice in the Mt. Washington/Baltimore office of DLA Piper.

Previously, Johnson was the director of Certification for the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, which is the largest third-party certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States. She earned a Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she was a dean’s scholar, and a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from the University of Maryland.

Previously, Callahan clerked for the Hon. Glenn T. Harrell, Jr. at the Court of Appeals of Maryland and the Hon. Robert A. Zarnoch at the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland. Callahan earned a Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from the University of Baltimore School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from Gettysburg College.

