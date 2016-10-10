Quantcast
‘Real Housewives’ sidekick, a disbarred Md. attorney, indicted

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Emily Heil October 10, 2016

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" drama tends to be low stakes (squabbles over seating arrangements, really?), but here's an off-screen exception: A federal grand jury on Friday indicted friend-of-the-cast Brynee Baylor on charges that she bilked investors in a bogus scheme that promised huge returns and little risk. Baylor, a 42-year-old attorney who was disbarred in ...

