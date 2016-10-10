Sodexo extends 2 major contracts with oil and gas clients

Share this: Email

French firm Sodexo SA, which has its American headquarters in Gaithersburg, announced Monday it had expanded its contracts with oil and gas clients Seadrill Ltd. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The Seadrill contract spans 5 years and is worth 200 million euros ($223 million). Sodexo has served Seadrill since 2008, beginning in Norway, Asia and Africa and spreading to ...