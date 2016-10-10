Md. company alleges fraud by Drexel University

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gaithersburg-based SodexoMagic LLC has filed suit against Drexel University for allegedly misrepresenting its student body growth, leading the food service company to sign a 10-year contract worth millions of dollars. The lawsuit claims Drexel’s Request for Proposal and subsequent contract negotiations indicated student enrollment would grow. But after the deal was signed in May 2015, ...