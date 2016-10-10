Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. company alleges fraud by Drexel University

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2016

Gaithersburg-based SodexoMagic LLC has filed suit against Drexel University for allegedly misrepresenting its student body growth, leading the food service company to sign a 10-year contract worth millions of dollars. The lawsuit claims Drexel’s Request for Proposal and subsequent contract negotiations indicated student enrollment would grow. But after the deal was signed in May 2015, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo