The small business struggle

Many small business owners face struggles while juggling administrative responsibilities, generating revenue and making a profit. A Daily Record article published earlier this summer turned the spotlight on young, solo practitioners. Three University of Baltimore School of Law graduates (all of whom I am proud to know personally) talked about opening up their own shop due to the lack of job opportunities in the last few years. But whether the solo lawyer is a recent law school graduate or a seasoned veteran of the profession looking to leave the large firm, corporate lifestyle and hang out her own shingle, all small firms face similar challenges.

Going solo or partnering up with a colleague can be attractive, as overhead costs are kept to a minimum, therefore allowing one to retain a greater percentage of the fees earned in a case. Many solo and small firm practitioners eventually face the question about whether to grow and how much larger their company can grow.

As daunting as hanging out a shingle can be, it is equally overwhelming when you get to the point where you have to hire employees for whom you, a small business owner, are responsible. Additional support staff and associates may demand higher salaries and health, retirement and vacation benefits. Higher wages and employment benefit packages offered at larger firms make it difficult for small businesses to compete for quality talent without the risk of high employee turnover. Sometimes you may have to forgo a paycheck yourself in order to ensure your employees take home the amount promised.

Moreover, you will have to begin embarking on a whole new set of administrative duties in addition to practicing law. Much of the day can go by taking care of payroll, which includes calculating federal, state, and FICA withholdings and computing pay for hourly employees whose hours may vary every week. This is in addition to responsibilities like checking inventory for office supplies, placing orders for letterhead and envelopes before they run out, playing the “IT guy” when the fax machine stops working, keeping track of employee birthdays and acting as a psychologist for disgruntled employees. And let’s not forget paperwork and annual reporting for workers compensation disability and health insurance, as well as quarterly reporting for unemployment insurance.

Just like newer business are less likely to receive loans from financial institutions, smaller businesses also face a tough time convincing lending institutions to invest in a small business due to lack of equity that a larger company may have built up over time. A smaller pot of money to work out of has an impact on advertising as well. It is rare to see television commercials and billboards with solo attorneys’ faces on them. This means small-business owners need to get creative with advertising and use cheaper means of marketing than the traditional outlets.

Although owning a small business can sometimes be discouraging, there is no better reward when your company reaches the point where you are content with the progress you have made and can count on the little nest egg you built with years of hard work.