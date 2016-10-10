Quantcast
Vehicle replacement fund created for Ellicott City flood victims

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 10, 2016

A Catonsville Toyota dealership and the Ellicott City Partnership are joining together to offer financial support to residents, property owners and business owners who lost their vehicles in the July 30 flood. On The Road, a $50,000 fund from Heritage Toyota Catonsville, which is a division of Heritage Automotive, was launched today, and is available to ...

