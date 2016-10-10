Quantcast
Visit Baltimore names new president and CEO

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 10, 2016

The city's tourism marketing arm, Visit Baltimore, has named Al Hutchinson its new president & CEO. Hutchinson was most recently president & CEO of Visit Mobile. The city saw record visitor attendance, launched a new brand campaign and increased the city's hotel occupancy rate under his leadership, Visit Baltimore said. Hutchinson will assume the position on Nov. ...

