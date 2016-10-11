Quantcast
Amazon said to limit warehouse access to new merchants

By: Bloomberg Spencer Soper October 11, 2016

Amazon.com is restricting merchant access to its warehouses during the busy holiday shopping season, people familiar with the matter said, signaling that the online retailer is worried about capacity issues that have created problems in the past. The Seattle e-commerce giant is freezing new merchants out of its fast-delivery service Fulfillment By Amazon until Dec. 19, ...

