Anthony Millin | Shulman Rogers

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2016

Anthony L. Millin (PRNewsFoto/Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy. . .)

Anthony Millin, a corporate and securities attorney widely respected for his work with startup and emerging growth companies, has joined Shulman Rogers. Millin’s experience as a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist provides him with valuable insights into the legal and business needs of his clients, and the ability to understand the many aspects of a business from the perspective of the entrepreneur. Millin received an undergraduate degree from The Wharton School and a Juris Doctorate from The George Washington University. He is admitted to the Bar in New Jersey, New York, the District of Columbia and Maryland.

