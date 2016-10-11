Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore office market hindered by lack of tenants, product class

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 11, 2016

Despite employment growth in the Baltimore metro area, the city’s office market continues to be weighed down by outdated office space in the traditional central business district. In recent months, most major transactions for office space in the city involved companies already in Baltimore, continuing the trend of flight to quality. Outside of jewelry maker Pandora’s ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo