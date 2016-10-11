Quantcast
‘Debt collectors’ include law firms pursuing foreclosure, 4th Circuit holds

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 11, 2016

Law firms retained to pursue foreclosure against homeowners are “debt collectors” subject to the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a federal appeals court ruled in a case involving a Baltimore property.

