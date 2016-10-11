FEATURED MOVER | Maria Harris Tildon, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

BGE has announced that Maria Harris Tildon has joined the company’s board of directors. Tildon is the senior vice president for public policy and community affairs for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the largest health care insurer in the mid-Atlantic. Tildon succeeds former BGE board member Dr. Carla Hayden, previously chief executive officer of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, who was sworn in as the United States’ 14th Librarian of Congress Sept. 14. Harris Tildon manages all public affairs and public policy matters for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the largest health care insurer in the mid-Atlantic region, serving nearly 3.5 million members with more than 5,400 employees in Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia including state and federal government relations; external and internal communications; strategic medical communications; and, corporate giving and community affairs. She also oversees an administrative budget of more than $8 million and a community giving budget of more than $50 million while managing a 40-member staff as well as multiple external lobbyists, public affairs and public relations agencies. Previously, Harris Tildon was the senior vice president of external affairs with The Century Council, the deputy director of public affairs with the U.S. Department of Commerce, office of the Secretary and a litigation associate with Venable LLP.

ABOUT MARIA HARRIS TILDON

Resides in:

Mt. Washington, the greatest neighborhood in Baltimore

Education:

Bachelor of Arts, Boston University, Juris Doctor, American University, Washington College of Law

What do you want to address as a member of the BGE board?

I’m looking forward to helping BGE develop new programs to meet the changing needs of their customers, and helping the company navigate the myriad of regulatory issues affecting utility companies now and in the future.

If you had not chosen public policy as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’m torn. I’d either be a professor of history (I would love the opportunity to live, breathe and teach world and American History, especially as it relates to African Americans) or, own and operate a flower shop (I love floral arrangements and flowers make me and everyone I know very happy).

Favorite vacation:

Any time spent with my husband Chuck and extraordinary kids Drew and Kyle – preferably on a beach with a book.

When I want to relax, I … :

Do 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzles. I get totally lost in them. It’s a great way to unwind.

Favorite pasttime:

My latest obsession is all things “Hamilton,” the extraordinary production (I can sing the entire show – though not very well), the book it is based on is fascinating as is – of course – Hamilton as an historic figure (and perfect example of how immigrants have and continue to make this country great).

Favorite quotation:

“… people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.