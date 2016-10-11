Quantcast
Don't Miss

Korryn Gaines’ family amends wrongful death suit after reviewing investigation documents

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 11, 2016

The family of a woman fatally shot after a standoff with Baltimore County police in August filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday adding as defendants individual officers who were involved in the incident. Attorneys for the family of Korryn Gaines received documents from the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office investigation into Gaines' shooting Friday evening and spent ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo