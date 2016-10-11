Quantcast
Building a Ghostbusters costume? Goodwill hopes you’re gonna call them

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor October 11, 2016

Goodwill Industries has published videos promoting the video release of Ghostbusters which also describe how to build costumes to portray characters from the film using materials found in Goodwill's stores.

Rockville-based Goodwill Industries International Inc. is using the video release of a spooky film to promote its more than 3,200 stores as a source for clothing to make halloween costumes.

Goodwill is partnering with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on the release of the Ghostbusters movie on Blu-ray, DVD and digital formats. Goodwill says shoppers at its stores can find clothing to portray characters from the film, as well as materials for building accessories such as proton packs.

Goodwill has also produced some spirited videos explaining how to build costumes from Ghostbusters, which also promote the video release.

The third annual Goodwill Halloween Poll, conducted by ORC International Research, found more adults will dress up for Halloween this year than last year. The poll also found more than 50 percent of millennials and 30 percent of adults over the age of 35 will attend Halloween parties.

