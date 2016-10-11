Quantcast
Hogan says Trump’s comments about women “disgraceful”

By: Associated Press Brian Witte October 11, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan says Donald Trump's comments about women in a 2005 recording were "disgraceful and outrageous." The Republican governor on Tuesday noted that he said months ago he wouldn't support the Republican presidential nominee. Hogan says "a lot of other people are now joining that bandwagon." In the recording, Trump is heard saying he ...

