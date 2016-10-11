Quantcast
Don't Miss

Howard County sheriff reaches agreement for resignation, retirement

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 11, 2016

Embattled Howard County Sheriff James F. Fitzgerald could leave office by the end of the week under an agreement announced by the chairman of the Howard County Council. Councilman Calvin Ball, in an email Tuesday afternoon, said an agreement has been reached with Fitzgerald that would result in the sheriff resigning from office by Oct. 15 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo