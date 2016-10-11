Kat Friedman | Crosby Marketing Communications

Kat Friedman has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as senior vice president in the firm’s Washington office. She will provide strategic direction and team leadership for complex national communications programs for Crosby’s growing list of federal government, nonprofit and health care clients.

Friedman has a nearly 20-year history of leading public health and behavior-change campaigns for federal agencies, from risk and crisis communications to partnership development and community engagement. She comes to Crosby from a senior vice president position at Ogilvy Public Relations, where she led teams for more than nine years on multi-million-dollar contracts for clients including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and several Institutes at the National Institutes of Health.

Her duties at Crosby will include high-level strategic planning of integrated communications for public health initiatives by AHRQ, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that uses evidence and research to make the health care system safer and improve quality. She will also support Crosby’s work for AHRQ’s United States Preventive Services Task Force.

Prior to her work at Ogilvy, Friedman served as public affairs director for the District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department during a period that saw multiple high-profile emergencies in Washington, including Anthrax in the U.S. postal system. She also has corporate communications experience, providing strategic communication planning for Seagram Company Ltd. during its merger with Vivendi and Canal Plus to form Vivendi Universal.

She is a graduate of Hamline University, and is the recipient of several national awards, including Public Sector Campaign of the Year Finalist from PRWeek Awards, and Best Media Campaign from PR News Nonprofit PR Awards.

