Former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon plans write-in campaign

By: Associated Press October 11, 2016

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon, whose attempt at a comeback fell short when she lost the primary to regain her old job, is expected to run as a write-in candidate for the post. Dixon, a Democrat who resigned as mayor in 2010 after an embezzlement conviction, said on her Facebook page Monday that she would have ...

