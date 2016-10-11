Md. firm’s $649,500 Army contract is for distress beacon prototypes

Quantcast
By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor October 11, 2016

McMurdo Inc., an emergency preparedness and response firm based in Lanham, is nearing completion of a contract by the U.S. Army for a lifesaving device. The $649,500 contract, signed in April and due to be finished Oct. 26, is for prototypes of a custom device that soldiers can use as a personal alert beacon if they have become ...

