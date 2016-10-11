Quantcast
Don't Miss

Freddie Gray officers must pierce Mosby’s immunity for civil suits to continue

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 11, 2016

The Baltimore police officers involved in Freddie Gray's arrest and transport who are now suing the city's top prosecutor have aired a litany of grievances about the way the criminal cases against them were conducted. But before they can have their day in civil court, they must prove Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby can ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo