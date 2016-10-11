Quantcast
Baltimore to settle 2015 police wrongful death case for $100K

Board of Estimates also set to approve $60K settlement in assault case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 11, 2016

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is expected approve Wednesday a $100,000 settlement in lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died of an asthma attack while in police custody. Trayvon Scott was found unresponsive in a holding cell in February 2015, according to the memorandum prepared for the city spending panel. The lawsuit sought $10 million in ...

