Stacey Brull | Mercy Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff October 11, 2016

Brull, Stacy MERCY MEDICAL CENTERStacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC is the recipient of the Association for Nursing Professional Development 2016 Educational Technology Award. As senior director of the Center for Clinical Excellence and the magnet program director at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Brull leads the facility’s shared governance initiatives. She has more than 20 years of experience in nursing.

